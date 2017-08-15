Home Depot Lifts Guidance

Continue Reading Below

Home Depot raised its outlook for the second time this year as it reported better-than-expected second-quarter results.

Why Blackstone Is Betting $7 Billion on Natural Gas

Private-equity firm Blackstone is making one of its biggest bets on the growth of natural gas production, wagering that even if gas prices remain stuck at depressed levels, it can profit.

Air Berlin Files for Insolvency After Biggest Investor Ends Support

Air Berlin, Germany's second-largest airline, said it had filed for insolvency proceedings and was in talks to sell part of its operations to larger rival Deutsche Lufthansa.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Ingram Micro to Invest $10 Million in Warehouse Automation Startup

HDS Global, the warehouse automation startup founded by entrepreneur Louis Borders, has lined up Ingram Micro as its first logistics customer.

Uber Defies Philippine Regulator; Regulator Threatens Arrests

Uber vowed to keep operating ride-hailing services in the Philippines despite a one-month suspension imposed by regulators-which responded by threatening Uber drivers with arrest.

Target Earnings: What to Watch

Target Corp. shareholders will be looking to see whether investments in its stores and house brands are resulting in market-share gains.

D'Oh! Domino's Delivery Can't Cope With France's Apostrophes

Domino's Pizza Enterprises thought its online delivery platform could be the pièce de résistance of a strategy to fire up sales in France. But it struggled to deal with the abundance of apostrophes.

This Isn't An Advertisement: Time to Buy Shares in WPP

Ad agency giant WPP looks like the classic value investment: a high-quality company that has temporarily fallen on hard times.

Warren Buffett Cashes Out on GE, Cashing In on Crisis Loan

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is getting out of one of America's oldest companies: General Electric. Berkshire received most of the shares after the investor lent roughly $3 billion to GE in October 2008 during the depths of the financial crisis.

Judge Orders LinkedIn to Allow Startup Access to User Data

A federal judge on Monday ordered LinkedIn Corp. to allow a startup company to scrape data publicly posted by LinkedIn users.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 15, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)