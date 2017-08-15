Warren Buffett Cashes Out on GE, Cashing In on Crisis Loan

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is getting out of one of America's oldest companies: General Electric. Berkshire received most of the shares after the investor lent roughly $3 billion to GE in October 2008 during the depths of the financial crisis.

Judge Orders LinkedIn to Allow Startup Access to User Data

A federal judge on Monday ordered LinkedIn Corp. to allow a startup company to scrape data publicly posted by LinkedIn users.

Under Armour CEO to Leave Trump Manufacturing Council

Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank said he would step down from a White House manufacturing-advisory council, the second CEO to depart the forum in the wake of President Trump's response to violent demonstrations

Pandora Names Sling TV's Lynch as New CEO

Pandora Media said former Sling TV Chief Executive Roger Lynch will lead the Internet-radio company as it faces an increasingly competitive landscape.

D'Oh! Domino's Delivery Can't Cope With France's Apostrophes

Domino's Pizza Enterprises thought its online delivery platform could be the pièce de résistance of a strategy to fire up sales in France. But it struggled to deal with the abundance of apostrophes.

'The Walking Dead' Creator and Producers Sue AMC

The creator and three other producers of the hit show "The Walking Dead" have filed a suit against AMC Networks Inc. alleging that they've been denied their rightful share of the hit program's profits.

Brazil's JBS Reports Drop in Quarterly Profit

JBS SA reported a sharp drop in quarterly profit amid corruption and food safety scandals that have ensnared the meatpacker, the world's largest supplier of animal protein.

Pemex Chief Took Bribes, Ex-Odebrecht Officials Say

Former officials of Brazilian construction firm say it gave $10 million in bribes to the head of Mexico's state-run oil firm Pemex, partly when he was helping President Enrique Peña Nieto get elected, according to documents and media reports.

John Paulson Turns From Pharmaceutical Bets

John Paulson, the hedge-fund star of the financial crisis, decreased or sold off many of his bets on pharmaceutical companies in the second quarter, filings show.

Transplace to Be Acquired By TPG Capital

Transportation management company Transplace is expected to be acquired from Greenbriar Equity Group in a deal expected to be worth close to $1 billion

August 15, 2017 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)