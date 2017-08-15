On Our Radar

Industrial Production Seen Up -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Wednesday 0830 Housing Starts Jul 1.22M (23) 1.215M

-- percent change Jul +0.4% +8.3%

0830 Building Permits Jul 1.25M (13) 1.25M

-- percent change Jul +0.0% +7.4%

Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Aug 12 240K (16) 244K

0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Aug 16.0 (12) 19.5

0915 Industrial Production Jul +0.3% (23) +0.4%

0915 Capacity Utilization Jul 76.7% (18) 76.6%

1000 Leading Index Jul +0.3% (10) +0.6%

Friday 1000 Consumer Sentiment Aug 94.5 (17) 93.4*

(Preliminary)

*End-July Reading

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

