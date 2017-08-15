Industrial Production Seen Up -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
Continue Reading Below
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Wednesday 0830 Housing Starts Jul 1.22M (23) 1.215M
-- percent change Jul +0.4% +8.3%
0830 Building Permits Jul 1.25M (13) 1.25M
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
-- percent change Jul +0.0% +7.4%
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Aug 12 240K (16) 244K
0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Aug 16.0 (12) 19.5
0915 Industrial Production Jul +0.3% (23) +0.4%
0915 Capacity Utilization Jul 76.7% (18) 76.6%
1000 Leading Index Jul +0.3% (10) +0.6%
Friday 1000 Consumer Sentiment Aug 94.5 (17) 93.4*
(Preliminary)
*End-July Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
August 15, 2017 10:14 ET (14:14 GMT)