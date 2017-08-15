Gold Continues Slide as Korea Tensions Cool

Gold prices slid Tuesday for a second-straight day, as investors shifted toward riskier assets amid easing tensions between the U.S. and North Korea.

The precious metal fell 0.55% to $1,274.80 a troy ounce in midmorning trade in London.

Copper prices, meanwhile, edged up 0.17% to $6,415 a metric ton.

After days of escalating rhetoric between the U.S. and North Korean leaders, Pyongyang's state media reported Tuesday that Kim Jong Un decided not to launch a threatened missile attack on Guam.

As geopolitical tensions subsided, investors regained some risk appetite, said Commerzbank in a morning note. Global equities continued to rebound from their late-week slide on Tuesday, though investors were debating how far that rally had to run.

"Equities showed a momentum on Monday with investors moving away from defensive assets, but the situation between the U.S. and North Korea is still hostile," said Nitesh Shah, a commodity strategist at ETF Securities.

Also weighing on gold was the climb in the dollar. The greenback advanced for a second day after comments from Federal Reserve Bank of New York chief William Dudley boosted expectations for an interest-rate increase this year.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the greenback against a basket of other currencies, was up 0.28% to 86.50. A stronger dollar typically weighs on gold because it makes the dollar-denominated commodity more expensive for holders of other currencies.

"In the absence of anything going on between the U.S. and North Korea, I would expect gold prices to fall down to $1,230 by the end of the year, as a result of [the Federal Reserve] tightening interest rates," Mr. Shah said.

Looking ahead, investors were continuing to monitor for further remarks from U.S. and North Korean administrations and looking to minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee minutes, due out Wednesday, that may hold clues to the Federal Reserve's next rate increase.

Among precious metals, palladium fell 0.08% to $896.60 a troy ounce, platinum fell 0.77% to $962.55 a troy ounce, and silver fell 0.88% to $16.91 a troy ounce.

Among base metals, zinc rose 1.16% to $2,955 a metric ton, aluminum rose 0.59% to $2,039 a metric ton, tin rose 0.42% to $20,370 a metric ton, nickel rose 0.10% to $10,435 a metric ton, and lead rose 1.41% to $2,375 a metric ton.

