Financials Up On Rate Calculations -- Financials Roundup

Banks, lenders and other financial companies rose after strong consumer spending data was seen as boosting the chances of a Federal Reserve rate hike. Meanwhile, U.S. household debt reached a new record of $12.8 trillion in the second quarter, as consumers borrowed more for home purchases, cars and credit-card spending.

Alternative-investment firm Blackstone has built up a roughly $7 billion bet on natural gas by buying into gas fields, pipelines and a liquefied natural gas export terminal, The Wall Street Journal reported.

August 15, 2017 16:44 ET (20:44 GMT)