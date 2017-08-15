Energy Down On Oversupply Concerns -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy producers fell as concerns about an oversupply lingered. Oil futures cut their losses in late trading, however, as analysts produced forecasts for another depletion of U.S. oil supplies in Wednesday's inventory report.

Shares of Transocean fell sharply as investors cast a cold eye on the rig maker's $3.4 billion agreement to buy Norwegian rival Songa Offshore in a stock and convertible bond swap.

August 15, 2017 16:43 ET (20:43 GMT)