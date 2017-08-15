Diageo PLC Completion of Casamigos acquisition

TIDMDGE
15 August 2017
Diageo completes acquisition of super-premium tequila Casamigos
Diageo today announces that it has completed the acquisition of Casamigos, the fastest growing super-premium tequila brand in the US. This is an exciting opportunity for Diageo to strengthen its participation in the fast growing tequila category. "We are excited to work alongside the founders Rande Gerber, George Clooney, and Mike Meldman as we continue to grow the brand" said Deirdre Mahlan, President, Diageo North America. The acquisition was announced on 21 June 2017.
