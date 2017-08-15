Deutsche Bank Names Global Equities Chief Tom Patrick as Americas CEO --- Memo

Deutsche Bank AG named its global equities chief, Tom Patrick, to oversee the Americas region, reporting to Chief Executive Officer John Cryan, according to an internal memo sent to employees Tuesday.

Mr. Patrick is Deutsche Bank's third executive to hold the title of Americas CEO since early 2016. The current Americas CEO, Bill Woodley, is leaving the bank, according to the memo, which was signed by Mr. Cryan.

The contents of the memo were confirmed by a spokeswoman.

Mr. Patrick will remain global head of equities. He also co-heads the German lender's U.S. corporate and investment bank, reporting into Garth Ritchie, co-head of the investment bank globally.

