WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for Aug 14

CHINA BANS KEY NORTH KOREAN IMPORTS

China is banning imports of North Korean coal, iron and seafood, starting Tuesday, in a move to enforce new United Nations sanctions targeting Pyongyang's nuclear-weapons program.

ARGENTINE PRESIDENT'S COALITION GETS STRONG SUPPORT IN PRIMARY

Argentine President Mauricio Macri got an unexpectedly strong show of support in a nonbinding primary election, dealing a setback to former President Cristina Kirchner's plans for a comeback.

KENYA'S PRESIDENT CALLS ON OPPOSITION LEADER TO END STREET PROTESTS

Uhuru Kenyatta, who won re-election as president last week, urges Raila Odinga to take his claims of vote fraud to the country's courts.

THE OLYMPICS: THE HARSHEST HANGOVER IN SPORTS

Jason Gay: A depressing report from Rio underlines the economic and moral hazard of the Olympics.

JAPAN POSTS 4.0% ANNUALIZED GDP GROWTH IN APRIL-JUNE QUARTER

Japan's economy grew more quickly than expected in the April-June quarter, with strong household spending driving the sixth straight quarter of growth under Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

IN THE LAND OF MILK AND MONEY, DAIRY BOOM FEEDS ENVIRONMENTAL FEARS

New Zealand markets itself to international tourists as "100% pure," but a rapid expansion of its dairy industry is endangering its clean, green image.

KIWI ROOTS THREATEN TO TRIP UP AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT

Australia's deputy prime minister is the highest-ranking lawmaker so far to fall foul of an obscure constitutional rule stating that lawmakers must not owe allegiance to a foreign power.

ISRAEL BILLIONAIRE DETAINED IN FRAUD INVESTIGATION, POLICE OFFICIAL SAYS

Diamond magnate Beny Steinmetz among five people questioned over allegations of money laundering and creating fictitious contracts in a foreign country.

