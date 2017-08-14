WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for Aug 14

CHINA BANS KEY NORTH KOREAN IMPORTS
Continue Reading Below
China is banning imports of North Korean coal, iron and seafood, starting Tuesday, in a move to enforce new United Nations sanctions targeting Pyongyang's nuclear-weapons program.
ARGENTINE PRESIDENT'S COALITION GETS STRONG SUPPORT IN PRIMARY
Argentine President Mauricio Macri got an unexpectedly strong show of support in a nonbinding primary election, dealing a setback to former President Cristina Kirchner's plans for a comeback.
KENYA'S PRESIDENT CALLS ON OPPOSITION LEADER TO END STREET PROTESTS
Uhuru Kenyatta, who won re-election as president last week, urges Raila Odinga to take his claims of vote fraud to the country's courts.
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
THE OLYMPICS: THE HARSHEST HANGOVER IN SPORTS
Jason Gay: A depressing report from Rio underlines the economic and moral hazard of the Olympics.
JAPAN POSTS 4.0% ANNUALIZED GDP GROWTH IN APRIL-JUNE QUARTER
Japan's economy grew more quickly than expected in the April-June quarter, with strong household spending driving the sixth straight quarter of growth under Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
IN THE LAND OF MILK AND MONEY, DAIRY BOOM FEEDS ENVIRONMENTAL FEARS
New Zealand markets itself to international tourists as "100% pure," but a rapid expansion of its dairy industry is endangering its clean, green image.
KIWI ROOTS THREATEN TO TRIP UP AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT
Australia's deputy prime minister is the highest-ranking lawmaker so far to fall foul of an obscure constitutional rule stating that lawmakers must not owe allegiance to a foreign power.
ISRAEL BILLIONAIRE DETAINED IN FRAUD INVESTIGATION, POLICE OFFICIAL SAYS
Diamond magnate Beny Steinmetz among five people questioned over allegations of money laundering and creating fictitious contracts in a foreign country.
(For continuously updated news from the Wall Street Journal, see WSJ.com at http://wsj.com.)
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
August 14, 2017 18:00 ET (22:00 GMT)