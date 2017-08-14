USDA Crop Progress: Winter Wheat Progress-Aug 14

For the week ended Aug 13, in percent. * denotes revision.
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
NO CONDITION REPORTED:
PROGRESS:
--Harvested--
08/13 08/06 2016 Avg
Ark 100 100 100 100
Cali 98 97 99 99
Colo 99 98 99 99
Idah 84 52 70 69
Ill 100 100 100 100
Ind 100 100 100 100
Kans 100 100 100 100
Mich 97 94 100 99
Mo 100 100 100 100
Mont 92 88 92 80
Nebr 100 100 100 99
NC 100 100 100 100
Ohio 100 100 100 100
Okla 100 100 100 100
Ore 87 73 86 86
SD 95 92 93 89
Texas 100 100 100 100
Wash 74 54 72 77
18-state
Avg 97 94 97 96
