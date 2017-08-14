On Our Radar

USDA Crop Progress: Winter Wheat Progress-Aug 14

Features Dow Jones Newswires

For the week ended Aug 13, in percent. * denotes revision.

Continue Reading Below

NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not

the number of states.

NO CONDITION REPORTED:

PROGRESS:

--Harvested--

Continue Reading Below

08/13 08/06 2016 Avg

Ark 100 100 100 100

Cali 98 97 99 99

Colo 99 98 99 99

Idah 84 52 70 69

Ill 100 100 100 100

Ind 100 100 100 100

Kans 100 100 100 100

Mich 97 94 100 99

Mo 100 100 100 100

Mont 92 88 92 80

Nebr 100 100 100 99

NC 100 100 100 100

Ohio 100 100 100 100

Okla 100 100 100 100

Ore 87 73 86 86

SD 95 92 93 89

Texas 100 100 100 100

Wash 74 54 72 77

18-state

Avg 97 94 97 96

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 14, 2017 16:23 ET (20:23 GMT)