USDA Crop Progress: Soybean Condition/Progress-Aug 14

For the week ended Aug 13, in percent. * denotes revision.

NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not

the number of states.

CONDITION:

very poor poor fair good excellent

08/13 08/06 08/13 08/06 08/13 08/06 08/13 08/06 08/13 08/06

Ark 1 1 6 5 24 24 52 54 17 16

Ill 3 4 8 8 26 24 52 53 11 11

Ind 4 4 10 10 30 32 45 43 11 11

Iowa 4 3 11 9 29 29 49 50 7 9

Ks 2 2 8 7 38 38 47 49 5 4

Ky 1 1 3 4 22 23 62 63 12 9

La 0 0 2 2 19 16 67 70 12 12

Mich 3 3 11 9 31 26 46 51 9 11

Minn 1 1 5 4 20 21 60 61 14 13

Miss 0 0 5 5 26 23 48 49 21 23

Mo 3 3 6 6 27 27 53 53 11 11

Nebr 4 4 8 9 27 29 50 48 11 10

NC 0 1 5 4 23 25 62 55 10 15

ND 5 7 14 17 37 39 42 35 2 2

Ohio 3 3 10 11 32 33 44 43 11 10

SD 6 9 16 20 44 39 31 29 3 3

Tenn 3 3 5 6 15 16 51 50 26 25

Wis 2 2 6 5 17 18 53 55 22 20

18-state

avg 3 3 9 9 29 28 49 50 10 10

yr-ago 2 2 5 5 21 21 55 55 17 17

PROGRESS:

--Blooming-- --Setting Pods--

08/13 08/06 2016 Avg 08/13 08/06 2016 Avg

Ark 98 97 100 95 92 87 94 84

Ill 97 94 94 94 83 70 79 79

Ind 93 90 93 94 78 65 76 78

Iowa 94 89 97 96 82 67 86 79

Ks 90 85 87 85 66 51 55 53

Ky 79 71 79 79 60 50 58 58

La 100 100 99 99 99 97 96 94

Mich 93 88 92 96 76 59 73 78

Minn 97 95 98 97 84 71 88 83

Miss 98 95 96 96 92 88 89 86

Mo 88 79 83 81 64 46 53 50

Nebr 97 94 97 97 78 65 79 80

NC 86 76 83 74 58 50 62 47

ND 94 90 99 97 78 60 85 85

Ohio 91 83 96 95 73 57 78 78

SD 95 92 97 95 82 64 87 76

Tenn 92 89 93 86 79 68 78 69

Wis 92 87 99 91 77 61 89 73

18-state

avg 94 90 94 93 79 65 78 75

