USDA Crop Progress: Soybean Condition/Progress-Aug 14

For the week ended Aug 13, in percent. * denotes revision.
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
CONDITION:
very poor poor fair good excellent
08/13 08/06 08/13 08/06 08/13 08/06 08/13 08/06 08/13 08/06
Ark 1 1 6 5 24 24 52 54 17 16
Ill 3 4 8 8 26 24 52 53 11 11
Ind 4 4 10 10 30 32 45 43 11 11
Iowa 4 3 11 9 29 29 49 50 7 9
Ks 2 2 8 7 38 38 47 49 5 4
Ky 1 1 3 4 22 23 62 63 12 9
La 0 0 2 2 19 16 67 70 12 12
Mich 3 3 11 9 31 26 46 51 9 11
Minn 1 1 5 4 20 21 60 61 14 13
Miss 0 0 5 5 26 23 48 49 21 23
Mo 3 3 6 6 27 27 53 53 11 11
Nebr 4 4 8 9 27 29 50 48 11 10
NC 0 1 5 4 23 25 62 55 10 15
ND 5 7 14 17 37 39 42 35 2 2
Ohio 3 3 10 11 32 33 44 43 11 10
SD 6 9 16 20 44 39 31 29 3 3
Tenn 3 3 5 6 15 16 51 50 26 25
Wis 2 2 6 5 17 18 53 55 22 20
18-state
avg 3 3 9 9 29 28 49 50 10 10
yr-ago 2 2 5 5 21 21 55 55 17 17
PROGRESS:
--Blooming-- --Setting Pods--
08/13 08/06 2016 Avg 08/13 08/06 2016 Avg
Ark 98 97 100 95 92 87 94 84
Ill 97 94 94 94 83 70 79 79
Ind 93 90 93 94 78 65 76 78
Iowa 94 89 97 96 82 67 86 79
Ks 90 85 87 85 66 51 55 53
Ky 79 71 79 79 60 50 58 58
La 100 100 99 99 99 97 96 94
Mich 93 88 92 96 76 59 73 78
Minn 97 95 98 97 84 71 88 83
Miss 98 95 96 96 92 88 89 86
Mo 88 79 83 81 64 46 53 50
Nebr 97 94 97 97 78 65 79 80
NC 86 76 83 74 58 50 62 47
ND 94 90 99 97 78 60 85 85
Ohio 91 83 96 95 73 57 78 78
SD 95 92 97 95 82 64 87 76
Tenn 92 89 93 86 79 68 78 69
Wis 92 87 99 91 77 61 89 73
18-state
avg 94 90 94 93 79 65 78 75
