Telecoms Rise Amid Growth Optimism - Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies rose on optimism about growth. China Unicom shares rallied after the state-owned cell-phone carrier gave a bullish update on quarterly earnings. John Malone's Liberty Global has built up a network of fiber-optic infrastructure worldwide that could make it a key player in "fifth generation" smart-phone service, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Continue Reading Below
-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
August 14, 2017 16:43 ET (20:43 GMT)