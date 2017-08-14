Tech Up As Traders Return To Growth Bets - Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies rose as traders returned to riskier, "growth" sectors of the stock market. Ahead of earnings from chip-equipment maker Applied Materials, analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley said the outlook for chip demand remains rosy. "Prospects for spending to rise through the year as Global PMI continues to highlight a solid demand environment for semiconductor companies," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a research note. Among the areas where demand for chips is rising are the display and logic-foundry niches, the analysts said. Netflix said it plans to work with "Scandal" and "Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes as the streaming service bulks up its in-house production unit.
August 14, 2017 16:41 ET (20:41 GMT)