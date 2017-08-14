Singapore Airlines to Issue S$700 Million Notes Due 2027

Singapore Airlines Ltd. (C6L.SG) plans to issue 700 million Singapore dollars (US$513.7 million) worth of notes due 2027 on August 23 for working capital.
The Singapore premium carrier said after markets closed Monday that the proposed notes are priced with a fixed interest rate of 3.13%. DBS Bank Ltd., Standard Chartered Bank and The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corp. are the joint lead managers of the deal.
August 14, 2017 20:23 ET (00:23 GMT)