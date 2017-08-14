U.S. Stocks Rise After Volatile Week

U.S. stocks rose Monday after a volatile week of trading sent major stock indexes to their steepest declines in months.

A Classic Case of Casino Capitalism

The stock selloff last Thursday amid tensions with North Korea highlights concerns over market volatility.

Eurozone Factory Output Slides

Activity at the eurozone's factories, mines and utilities fell at its sharpest pace in 2017 during June, an indication that the economy may be settling down after an acceleration in growth during the first six months of the year.

China Data Show a Slowdown as Debt Crackdown Takes Hold

Economic data out of China indicated a slowdown in July as Beijing's crackdown on property speculation and rising debt levels started to filter through into the world's second-largest economy.

Japan Posts 4.0% Annualized GDP Growth in April-June Quarter

Japan's economy grew more quickly than expected in the April-June quarter, with strong household spending driving the sixth straight quarter of growth under Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Canada Wants to Make Nafta More 'Progressive'

Canada will enter talks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement with a goal to seek exemptions from Washington's Buy America directives, and push for stronger labor and environmental standards in the pact.

Oil Wavers on Mixed Demand Signals

Oil prices wavered between gains and losses amid mixed signals for crude demand.

Gold Falls as Geopolitical Tensions Ease

Gold prices fell as the dollar edged higher from last week's lows and tensions between the U.S. and North Korea eased.

Now Advising China's State Firms: The Communist Party

A push to establish the Communist Party in Chinese state enterprises is rolling through Hong Kong, raising corporate-governance concerns in one of the year's best-performing stock markets.

Trump Chips Away at Postcrisis Wall Street Rules

Regulators in the Trump administration have started easing restrictions that were placed on Wall Street after the financial crisis. Several agencies are reviewing the Volcker rule and some regulators recently dropped a plan to restrict bonuses.

