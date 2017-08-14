Eurozone Factory Output Slides

Activity at the eurozone's factories, mines and utilities fell at its sharpest pace in 2017 during June, an indication that the economy may be settling down after an acceleration in growth during the first six months of the year.

Global Shares Advance Following Recent Pullback

Global equity markets retraced some of last week's pullback, as robust Asian earnings and reduced fears of military conflict between the U.S. and North Korea lifted buying interest.

China Data Shows a Slowdown as Debt Crackdown Takes Hold

Economic data out of China indicated a slowdown in July as Beijing's crackdown on property speculation and rising debt levels started to filter through into the world's second-largest economy.

Japan Posts 4.0% Annualized GDP Growth in April-June Quarter

Japan's economy grew more quickly than expected in the April-June quarter, with strong household spending driving the sixth straight quarter of growth under Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Global Economy Week Ahead: U.K. Inflation, Fed and ECB Minutes

This week, Japan releases GDP data for the second quarter, consumer inflation figures for July are due from the U.K., and the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank both publish minutes from July policy meetings.

Dollar Weakness Could Provide Just the Boost the Sluggish U.S. Economy Needs

The slow-growing U.S. economy could use a tailwind and it's getting one in the form of a weaker dollar.

U.S. Stocks Post Weekly Decline

U.S. stocks rose Friday but notched their biggest weekly loss in months, shaken by disappointing earnings results and an escalation of threats between the U.S. and North Korea.

U.S. Consumer Prices Rose Slightly in July

Inflation in the U.S. remained subdued in July, extending a slowdown this year.

Trump Warns North Korea U.S. Military 'Locked and Loaded'

President Trump warned that U.S. military resources were in place, "locked and loaded," should North Korea "act unwisely," as foreign leaders called on Washington and Pyongyang to end a cycle of rhetorical threats.

Trump's Fury Over North Korea Means Little for Stocks

U.S. markets have a long history of ignoring provocations from North Korea. Don't expect that to change now, even with the belligerent exchanges between the leaders of both countries.

