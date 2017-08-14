Investors Take On Mortgage Risk From Taxpayers

Continue Reading Below

Investors are snapping up a new type of security sold by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, assuming the risks of mortgage defaults and powering a quiet transformation of the housing giants.

China Sets Its Banks on Scramble for Funding

A crackdown on a key funding source for banks is bound to cause some lenders to hit regulatory limits.

Uber Founder Kalanick Is Obstacle in CEO Search, Says Investor Benchmark

Days after it sued Uber's former chief executive, investor Benchmark Capital sent a letter to the ride-hailing company's employees saying it took action to prevent him from undermining the search for his replacement.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Too Much Gloom on Brighthouse

Brighthouse Financial had a dim start to life as an independent company. For patient investors, this could be an opportunity.

Fed's Dudley Expects Another Rate Rise This Year

New York Fed President William Dudley told the Associated Press that another rate rise is likely in 2017 and that expectations the central bank will start cutting the size of its balance sheet in September are reasonable.

PBOC: Negotiable Certificates of Deposit to Be Interbank Liabilities

China's central bank said in its latest monetary-policy report that it would include negotiable certificates of deposits in its macroprudential assessment, in a bid to curb rising leverage in the financial sector.

Ackman Disputes ADP's Narrative

William Ackman tried to change the narrative around his $4 billion bet on Automatic Data Processing, questioning whether its chief executive accurately portrayed conversations with the activist investor to the company's board and shareholders.

On Inherited IRAs, Beware the Pitfalls of Trust Transfers

Adviser Voices: Pat Simasko, an adviser and partner at Simasko Law in Mount Clemens, Mich., says estate planners should take care to avoid missteps that can lead to taxable events for clients when transferring inherited IRAs to trusts.

A Classic Case of Casino Capitalism

The stock selloff last Thursday amid tensions with North Korea highlights concerns over market volatility.

Technology Speeds Up Timeline on Quarterly Close

As accounting becomes more reliant on technology, finance chiefs across a range of sectors are reaping substantial benefits from closing their books faster.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 14, 2017 16:15 ET (20:15 GMT)