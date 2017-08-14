Merck CEO Quits Trump Advisory Role in 'Stand Against Intolerance'

Merck's CEO resigned from a manufacturing advisory council to the Trump administration in an apparent protest of the president's failure to quickly condemn the white supremacists in Charlottesville, Va.

Ackman Disputes ADP's Narrative

William Ackman tried to change the narrative around his $4 billion bet on Automatic Data Processing, questioning whether its chief executive accurately portrayed conversations with the activist investor to the company's board and shareholders.

Netflix Signs 'Scandal' Creator From ABC as Rivalry Intensifies

Netflix has recruited prolific television producer Shonda Rhimes, the creator of ABC hits such as "Scandal" and "Grey's Anatomy," the clearest sign yet of a race for talent between new and old entertainment industry giants.

Amazon Issues Eclipse-Glasses Refunds

Online retailer Amazon.com Inc. started issuing refunds to consumers who bought certain brands of eclipse glasses after reports that counterfeits were flooding the market.

Uber Founder Kalanick Is Obstacle in CEO Search, Says Investor Benchmark

Days after it sued Uber's former chief executive, investor Benchmark Capital sent a letter to the ride-hailing company's employees saying it took action to prevent him from undermining them search for his replacement.

North Face Parent VF to Buy Dickies Owner for $820 Million

VF, owner of clothing brands such as North Face and Timberland, said it would buy Williamson-Dickie for $820 million in cash, as it works to expand its presence in the workwear-apparel market.

Israel Billionaire Detained in Fraud Investigation, Police Official Says

Diamond magnate Beny Steinmetz among five people questioned over allegations of money laundering and creating fictitious contracts in a foreign country.

JD.com to Open Luxury Online Retail Site, Rivaling Alibaba

Chinese e-commerce company JD.com plans to open a luxury platform on its online retail site, ratcheting up its competition with larger rival Alibaba Group for China's high-end shoppers.

Why Early Peeks at Drug Trials Are Giving Investors Whiplash

Drugmakers' shares often react strongly to initial reports on a new treatment's effectiveness-only to dramatically reverse course when the full study is later released.

SpaceX Cargo Mission Demonstrates Increasing Research on Space Station

A successful cargo launch by SpaceX, the company's 12th such mission to the international space station, highlights the steady expansion of scientific research on the orbiting laboratory.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 14, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)