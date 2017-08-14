Merck CEO Quits Trump Advisory Role in 'Stand Against Intolerance'

Merck's CEO resigned from a manufacturing advisory council to the Trump administration in an apparent protest of the president's failure to more strongly condemn the white supremacists in Charlottesville, Va.

Ackman Disputes ADP's Narrative

William Ackman tried to change the narrative around his $4 billion bet on Automatic Data Processing, questioning whether its chief executive accurately portrayed conversations with the activist investor to the company's board and shareholders.

Netflix Signs 'Scandal' Creator From ABC as Rivalry Intensifies

Netflix has recruited prolific television producer Shonda Rhimes, the creator of ABC hits such as "Scandal" and "Grey's Anatomy," the clearest sign yet of a race for talent between new and old entertainment industry giants.

North Face-Parent VF to Buy Dickies Owner For $820 Million

VF Corp., the owner of clothing brands such as The North Face and Timberland, said Monday it would buy Williamson-Dickie Mfg. Co. for $820 million in cash, as it works to expand its presence in the workwear-apparel market.

Uber Handed One-Month Suspension in the Philippines

Uber Technologies was suspended from operating in the Philippines for one month after the ride-hailing firm allegedly failed to comply with regulatory requirements to stop accepting new drivers.

Israel Billionaire Detained in Fraud Investigation, Police Official Says

Diamond magnate Beny Steinmetz among five people questioned over allegations of money laundering and creating fictitious contracts in a foreign country.

JD.com to Open Luxury Online Retail Site, Rivaling Alibaba

Chinese e-commerce company JD.com plans to open a luxury platform on its online retail site, ratcheting up its competition with larger rival Alibaba Group for China's high-end shoppers.

Why Early Peeks at Drug Trials Are Giving Investors Whiplash

Drugmakers' shares often react strongly to initial reports on a new treatment's effectiveness-only to dramatically reverse course when the full study is later released.

SpaceX Cargo Mission Demonstrates Increasing Research on Space Station

An unmanned SpaceX mission scheduled to blast off Monday highlights the expansion of research on the international space station: the cargo includes nearly two dozen ambitious experiments.

With New Investment, Cycling Apparel Maker Rapha Hopes to Break Away

A bike apparel retailer favored by Britain's cycling elite is hoping the grandsons of Wal-Mart's founder can help it pedal into the big leagues in the U.S. and beyond.

