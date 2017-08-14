Under Armour CEO to Leave Trump Manufacturing Council

Continue Reading Below

Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank said he would step down from a White House manufacturing-advisory council, the second CEO to depart the forum in the wake of President Trump's response to violent demonstrations

Judge Orders LinkedIn to Allow Startup Access to User Data

A federal judge on Monday ordered LinkedIn Corp. to allow a startup company to scrape data publicly posted by LinkedIn users.

Warren Buffett Cashes Out on GE, Cashing In on Crisis Loan

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is getting out of one of America's oldest companies: General Electric. Berkshire received most of the shares after the investor lent roughly $3 billion to GE in October 2008 during the depths of the financial crisis.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Pemex Chief Took Bribes, Ex-Odebrecht Officials Say

Former officials of Brazilian construction firm say it gave some $10 million in bribes to the head of Mexico's state-run oil firm Pemex, partly when he was helping President Enrique Peña Nieto get elected, according to documents and media reports.

Brazil's JBS Reports Drop in Quarterly Profit

JBS SA reported a sharp drop in quarterly profit amid corruption and food safety scandals that have ensnared the meatpacker, the world's largest supplier of animal protein.

Pandora Names Sling TV's Lynch as New CEO

Pandora Media said former Sling TV Chief Executive Roger Lynch will lead the Internet-radio company as it faces an increasingly competitive landscape.

John Paulson Turns From Pharmaceutical Bets

John Paulson, the hedge-fund star of the financial crisis, decreased or sold off many of his bets on pharmaceutical companies in the second quarter, filings show.

Transplace to Be Acquired By TPG Capital

Transportation management company Transplace is expected to be acquired from Greenbriar Equity Group in a deal expected to be worth close to $1 billion

Google, GoDaddy Crack Down on Daily Stormer

Google on Monday said it canceled the website-hosting registration for the neo-Nazi website Daily Stormer, hours after GoDaddy told the site it needed to find a new host.

Jana Takes Stake in Blue Apron

The activist hedge fund whose investment in Whole Foods Market Inc. catalyzed the natural grocer's takeover by Amazon.com Inc. has taken a 2% stake in meal-kit maker Blue Apron Holdings Inc.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 14, 2017 23:15 ET (03:15 GMT)