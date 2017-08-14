Marathon Reports Planned Maintenance at Texas City Refinery

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) said it would be conducting scheduled maintenance at its Texas City, Texas, refinery, and that once completed the refinery would require a start-up.

Continue Reading Below

"This is a pre-notification that the facility will be starting up after planned/scheduled maintenance," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, adding it would take place from Monday to next Monday, Aug. 21. "Start-up procedures will be followed."

The 86,000-barrel-a-day refinery is located on Galveston Bay, off the entrance to the Houston Ship Channel.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 14, 2017 08:27 ET (12:27 GMT)