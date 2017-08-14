Industrials Rise as North Korea Tensions Ebb - Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies rose as tensions subsided somewhat between the U.S. and North Korea. Resurgent growth in China appears to have slowed somewhat, however. The pace of Chinese industrial output, retail and housing sales, and fixed-asset investment decelerated in July from the previous month. Still, one brokerage argued that long-term growth trends in the Chinese manufacturing sector are positive. "While investors appear engrossed about GDP numbers, China's manufacturing purchasing-managers index has expanded for 17 consecutive months," noted analysts at brokerage Jefferies, in a research note. "Just as important, the manufacturing producers price index has been in positive territory since September."
Continue Reading Below
-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
August 14, 2017 16:28 ET (20:28 GMT)