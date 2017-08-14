India's Exports Growth Slows More in July

India's exports grew 3.9% from a year earlier to $22.54 billion in July, government data showed Monday.

That marked the eleventh straight-month of increase, although it was slightly slower than June's 4.4% rise.

Imports rose 15.4% to $33.99 billion, widening the trade deficit to $11.45 billion from $7.76 billion a year earlier.

The data would increase concerns about the economy that is finding it hard to gain momentum amid weak domestic investment and slowing exports growth.

August 14, 2017 08:42 ET (12:42 GMT)