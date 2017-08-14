India's Consumer Inflation Rebounds From Record Low in July

India's consumer inflation in July rebounded from a record-low due to costlier vegetables, government data showed Monday.

Continue Reading Below

The benchmark consumer-price index rose 2.36% from a year earlier, quicker than June's 1.46% increase, which was the lowest reading since the index was introduced in 2012.

The modest rise would diminish the odds of further rate cuts by the country's central bank, which has predicted price pressures will intensify over the rest of the year.

Write to Anant Vijay Kala at anant.kala@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 14, 2017 08:36 ET (12:36 GMT)