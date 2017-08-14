Hot Stocks to Watch in the U.S. and Canada

Among the companies with shares expected to trade actively in Monday's session are Merck & Co. (MRK), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) and Seagate Technology PLC (STX).

Merck Chief Executive Kenneth Frazier said Monday morning that he would resign from the President's Manufacturing Council in disagreement with Mr. Trump's responses to weekend rallies in Charlottesville, Va., saying in statement, "I feel a responsibility to take a stand against intolerance and extremism." Shares are up 0.3% premarket at $62.58.

Regeneron reported Friday that its sales rose ahead of expectations in its latest quarter. However, the company also reported that its antibody-discovery agreement with Sanofi SA (SNY) would end this year without extension. Shares in Regeneron are down 1.4% at $460 premarket.

ValueAct Capital Management LP disclosed a 7.2% stake in Seagate Technology, which helped lift the company's shares 0.9% to $32.57 ahead of the market open.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) said it will work with Scandal and Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes as the streaming service continues to work on securing top talent in content creation. However, shares in Netflix are down 0.8% premarket at $170.

August 14, 2017 09:43 ET (13:43 GMT)