Health Care Stocks Higher as Risk Appetite Helps Biotech - Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies rose as the recovery of risk appetite buoyed biotech stocks. Merck Chief Executive Kenneth Frazier said he would resign from the President's Manufacturing Council in disagreement with Mr. Trump's responses to weekend violence in Charlottesville, Va., saying in statement, "I feel a responsibility to take a stand against intolerance and extremism." Mr. Trump initially fired back on Twitter, criticizing drug-pricing practices. More recently, Mr. Trump explicitly condemned the hate groups who staged the rally in Charlottesville.
August 14, 2017 16:28 ET (20:28 GMT)