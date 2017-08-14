Google Cancels Neo-Nazi Site Daily Stormer's Registration

Google on Monday said it canceled the website-hosting registration for the neo-Nazi website Daily Stormer, hours after GoDaddy Inc. told the site it needed to find a new host.

Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc., said it canceled the Daily Stormer's registration because the site violated its policies against inciting violence. A spokesman declined to specify what content on the site violated the policy.

The Daily Stormer for years has posted hateful content criticizing Jewish and nonwhite people. On Sunday, the site ridiculed a woman who was killed protesting a white nationalist rally over the weekend.

Late Sunday evening, GoDaddy said on Twitter it had given the Daily Stormer 24 hours to find a new web host for violating the company's terms of service.

On Monday, the Daily Stormer registered its site with Google via an automated process shortly before 11 a.m. ET. About three hours later, Google said it had canceled the registration, and that it may take up to 48 hours to take effect. As of 3:20 p.m. ET, the site was still live.

Daily Stormer didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The moves by Google and GoDaddy to crack down on the far-right website come in the wake of violent clashes in Virginia between white nationalists and counter-protesters, and they could signal increasing hurdles to maintaining a presence online.

