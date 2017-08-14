Energy Stocks Fall On Dollar, Chinese Data - Energy Roundup

Shares of energy producers fell as a stronger dollar, weak Chinese industrial data and mixed data on inventories weighed on oil futures. Recent demand outlooks and inventory tallies have suggested there is a growing oversupply of gasoline in the U.S. Shares of Tesco rallied after the rig-equipment maker agreed to a buyout from rig contractor Nabors for a 19% premium to its Friday closing price.
Continue Reading Below
-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
August 14, 2017 16:28 ET (20:28 GMT)