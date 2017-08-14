Crop Progress: Soybeans Condition Index-Aug 14

Dow Jones compiles this national summary of relative crop
Continue Reading Below
conditions and index to assess changes through the crop season.
The summary and index are calculated from the USDA crop condition
reports and weighted by state crop area.
(*) denotes data for the same period the previous year.
TOTAL U.S. SOYBEAN CONDITION SUMMARY (IN PCT): Yr Ago(*)
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
in pct 08/13 08/6 07/30 07/23 07/16 07/9 07/2 06/25 06/18 8/14/16
v poor 3 3 4 4 3 3 2 2 2 2
poor 9 9 9 10 8 8 7 6 5 5
fair 29 28 28 29 28 27 27 26 26 21
good 49 50 49 47 51 52 54 56 57 55
exlnt 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 17
STATE INDICES AND NATIONAL AVERAGE RATING:
(An index value of 100 is approximately normal.) Yr Ago(*)
08/13 08/6 07/30 07/23 07/16 07/9 07/2 06/25 06/18 8/14/16
Ark 105 105 105 104 105 104 104 103 105 99
Ill 100 100 101 99 102 101 103 103 102 109
Ind 97 97 96 94 95 95 96 96 97 105
Iowa 96 98 99 100 100 102 104 105 105 111
Kans 96 97 96 98 99 101 102 103 102 101
Ky 105 104 104 103 105 106 107 106 106 107
La 107 108 108 109 108 107 106 105 108 103
Mich 97 100 101 101 103 99 102 103 105 96
Minn 105 105 105 104 105 105 105 107 107 109
Miss 106 108 107 104 107 104 106 104 103 106
Mo 101 101 101 100 101 100 100 102 101 106
Neb 99 98 98 96 99 100 102 102 103 107
NC 104 105 102 104 106 106 107 107 106 104
ND 91 87 86 88 87 91 92 94 97 105
Ohio 98 97 95 93 95 98 100 101 101 95
SD 87 84 80 80 81 85 87 88 93 98
Tenn 108 107 105 109 112 110 111 113 112 109
Wis 107 107 106 105 104 105 105 105 107 116
18-state
avg 99 99 98 97 99 100 101 102 102 105
Yr ago 105 105 105 104 104 105 104 105 105 NA
Write to Kareema Clark at csstat@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
August 14, 2017 16:58 ET (20:58 GMT)