Japan Posts 4.0% Annualized GDP Growth in April-June Quarter

Japan's economy grew more quickly than expected in the April-June quarter, with strong household spending driving the sixth straight quarter of growth under Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Global Economy Week Ahead: U.K. Inflation, Fed and ECB Minutes

This week, Japan releases GDP data for the second quarter, consumer inflation figures for July are due from the U.K., and the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank both publish minutes from July policy meetings.

Dollar Weakness Could Provide Just the Boost the Sluggish U.S. Economy Needs

The slow-growing U.S. economy could use a tailwind and it's getting one in the form of a weaker dollar.

U.S. Stocks Post Weekly Decline

U.S. stocks rose Friday but notched their biggest weekly loss in months, shaken by disappointing earnings results and an escalation of threats between the U.S. and North Korea.

U.S. Consumer Prices Rose Slightly in July

Inflation in the U.S. remained subdued in July, extending a slowdown this year.

Trump Warns North Korea U.S. Military 'Locked and Loaded'

President Trump warned that U.S. military resources were in place, "locked and loaded," should North Korea "act unwisely," as foreign leaders called on Washington and Pyongyang to end a cycle of rhetorical threats.

Trump's Fury Over North Korea Means Little for Stocks

U.S. markets have a long history of ignoring provocations from North Korea. Don't expect that to change now, even with the belligerent exchanges between the leaders of both countries.

Close to Nuclear War? These Four Markets Suggest Otherwise

Investors heard the threats hurled between the U.S. and North Korea this week and upheld a time-honored tradition: They panicked and sold stocks. But in other ways, financial markets didn't react the way many would expect.

Fed's Kaplan Says Interest Rates Are Appropriate for Now

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he wants to see clear signs of higher inflation before advocating for additional rate increases.

Kashkari Says Low Inflation Means Fed Has Luxury of Waiting to Raise Rates

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said Friday the central bank has the luxury of waiting to raise interest rates until inflation starts to move closer to its 2% target.

August 13, 2017 23:15 ET (03:15 GMT)