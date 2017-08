Shares of telecommunications companies were little changed as mixed consumer inflation data muddied the outlook for interest rates.

Canada's Telus said it added 121,000 new wireless, internet and TV customers in the second quarter, thanks in part to an increase in marketing spending.

August 11, 2017 16:57 ET (20:57 GMT)