Tech Up as Some Traders Bet Korea Tensions Will Fade -- Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies regained some of their losses from earlier in the week as some traders bet the exchange of threats between the U.S. and North Korea would subside. "We should also be aware of the risk of responding to geo-political shocks by selling assets: too often we find ourselves selling at the moment of highest fear, only to be out of the market as a rebound in stock market prices takes place as tensions wind down," said Tom Elliott, international investment strategist for financial consultancy deVere Group. Hewlett Packard Enterprise plans to send the first commercial supercomputer into space for a yearlong experiment that could lay the groundwork for a mission to Mars. HP Enterprise is sending the computer to the International Space Station in partnership with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. The tech sector registered the strongest growth of any in the second quarter, bar the volatile energy sector and will likely repeat that feat in the third quarter, according to data analysis by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. In all, the tech sector "is expected to earn $59.3 billion in the third quarter, compared to earnings of $54.1 billion" a year earlier. Electric car-maker Tesla finalized terms on its first-ever sale of traditional bonds Friday.

August 11, 2017 16:35 ET (20:35 GMT)