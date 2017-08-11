Global Stocks Poised for Weekly Declines

U.S. stocks were on track for their biggest weekly loss in months, shaken by disappointing earnings results and an escalation of threats between the U.S. and North Korea.

U.S. Consumer Prices Rose Slightly in July

Inflation in the U.S. remained subdued in July, extending a slowdown this year.

Close to Nuclear War? These Four Markets Suggest Otherwise

Investors heard the threats hurled between the U.S. and North Korea this week and upheld a time-honored tradition: They panicked and sold stocks. But in other ways, financial markets didn't react the way many would expect.

Trump's Fury Over North Korea Means Little for Stocks

U.S. markets have a long history of ignoring provocations from North Korea. Don't expect that to change now, even with the belligerent exchanges between the leaders of both countries.

Global Oil Supply Grows on Higher OPEC Output Despite Deal

The global oil supply rose for a third consecutive month in July, even as the market continues to rebalance, the International Energy Agency said.

Oil Falls After IEA Data Casts Shadow

Crude futures eased further Friday after the International Energy Agency revised its historical demand figures lower, indicating oil supplies might not be as tight as previously thought.

Trump Warns North Korea U.S. Military 'Locked and Loaded'

President Donald Trump on Friday issued his starkest warning yet to North Korea, saying "military solutions" were "in place, locked and loaded" should Pyongyang "act unwisely."

CFTC Chairman Readies Revamp of Swaps Rules

President Donald Trump's new head of the U.S. derivatives regulator, J. Christopher Giancarlo, plans to remove restrictions on where swaps can be traded, revising a rule from the Dodd-Frank financial law critics say has diminished market liquidity.

Mexican Industrial Production Underperforms in June

Mexican industrial output struggled to pick up steam in June as manufacturing slipped for a second consecutive month, partly offsetting gains in mining and construction.

China Car Sales Accelerated in July

Vehicle sales in China revved in July, extending a recent rally and further allaying concerns following a dip this spring in the world's biggest car market.

August 11, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)