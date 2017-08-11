Close To Nuclear War? These Four Markets Suggest Otherwise

Investors heard the threats hurled between the U.S. and North Korea this week and upheld a time-honored tradition: They panicked and sold stocks. But in other ways, financial markets didn't react the way many would expect.

Trump's Fury Over North Korea Means Little for Stocks

U.S. markets have a long history of ignoring provocations from North Korea. Don't expect that to change now, even with the belligerent exchanges between the leaders of both countries.

Trump Warns North Korea to 'Get Their Act Together'

President Donald Trump said his pledge this week to bring "fire and fury" against North Korea if it didn't drop threats against the U.S. "maybe wasn't tough enough," in a series of remarks that ratcheted up American rhetoric against Pyongyang.

Global Oil Supply Grows on Higher OPEC Output Despite Deal

The global oil supply rose for a third consecutive month in July, even as the market continues to rebalance, the International Energy Agency said.

Oil Falls After IEA Data Casts Shadow

Crude futures eased further after the International Energy Agency revised its historical demand figures lower, indicating oil supplies might not be as tight as previously thought.

Global Stocks Poised for Weekly Declines

Stocks around the world slid again following an escalation of threats between the U.S. and North Korea, while investors contemplated an array of macroeconomic uncertainties.

WSJ's Daily Shot: Speculators Betting Against VIX Get Caught in a Short Squeeze

CFTC Chairman Readies Revamp of Swaps Rules

President Donald Trump's new head of the U.S. derivatives regulator, J. Christopher Giancarlo, plans to remove restrictions on where swaps can be traded, revising a rule from the Dodd-Frank financial law critics say has diminished market liquidity.

WSJ Survey: Most Economists Expect Next Fed Rate Increase in December

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal this month see the Federal Reserve raising interest rates once more in 2017 and three times in 2018, a view that matches the Fed's own projections.

China Car Sales Accelerated in July

Vehicle sales in China revved in July, extending a recent rally and further allaying concerns following a dip this spring in the world's biggest car market.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 11, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)