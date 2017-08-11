Google Cancels Meeting on Diversity, Citing Safety Concerns

Google canceled a companywide meeting about diversity just before it was set to begin Thursday, saying right-wing websites published the names of employees who had proposed questions, raising security concerns.

Facebook Courts Video Makers for 'Watch' Tab With Financial Incentives

For the many digital publishers who have been shifting their focus to video content, Facebook's new "Watch" video platform is a sight for sore eyes.

Amazon, SoftBank Battle for One of Last Untapped Internet Markets

Amazon appears set to tangle with a formidable new adversary in India: Masayoshi Son, the brash billionaire who helms Japan's SoftBank Group. The prize: e-commerce superiority in one of the last great untapped internet economies.

Elliott Loses Legal Battle Against Akzo Nobel

Elliott Management lost its latest legal challenge to remove Akzo Nobel's chairman, but the legal decision signaled that the New York hedge fund could pursue this effort at a later date.

Credit Suisse Bans Trading of Some Venezuelan Bonds

Credit Suisse Group will prohibit trading of certain Venezuelan bonds, citing the country's political climate, according to an internal bank memo.

FBI Says ISIS Used eBay to Send Terror Cash to U.S.

A recently unsealed FBI affidavit alleged that a global financial network run by a senior Islamic State official funneled money to an operative in the U.S. through fake eBay transactions.

Mexican Supreme Court Proposal Backs América Móvil on Fees

A Mexican Supreme Court justice proposed backing a legal challenge by Mexico's richest man, Carlos Slim, which would render unconstitutional a pillar of the country's 2014 telecommunications overhaul that dramatically increased competition in the market he dominates.

Snap's Loss Nearly Quadruples

Snap said its quarterly loss nearly quadrupled amid slowing revenue and user growth, sapped by intensifying competition from larger rival Facebook.

China Targets WeChat, Weibo in Cybersecurity Probe

China's internet regulator is investigating whether some of the country's biggest social-media platforms violated a new cybersecurity law by hosting content including "violent terrorism, fake rumors and pornography."

1MDB Makes Payment of $350 Million to Abu Dhabi's IPIC

Malaysia's troubled state-investment fund 1MDB said it had paid the equivalent of $350 million to Abu Dhabi's International Petroleum Investment Co. after missing a pair of deadlines.

