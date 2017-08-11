Materials Down on Muted Inflation Outlook -- Materials Roundup

Shares of commodities producers fell as weak inflation data in the U.S. clouded the outlook for interest rates. Gold futures closed at another two-month high as one high-profile hedge-fund manager exhorted purchasing interest in the precious metal as a hedge against war in North Korea. Ray Dalio of Bridgewater Associates said the precious metal should work better as a hedge than any other traditional flight-to-safety assets, such as the dollar, should "things go badly." "If you don't have 5 - 10% of your assets in gold as a hedge, we'd suggest that you relook at this," said Mr. Dalio, in a LinkedIn post, as reported earlier.
Continue Reading Below
--Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
August 11, 2017 16:22 ET (20:22 GMT)