Indonesia 2Q Current Account Deficit $5 Billion Vs $2.4 Billion in 1Q

Indonesia's current-account deficit widened to $5.0 billion in the second quarter from $2.4 billion in the first quarter following a fall in global commodity prices, Bank Indonesia said Friday.

The deficit, which was equal to 1.96% of the nation's gross domestic product, was slightly narrower than the $5.2 billion deficit during the same period last year, it added.

The nation's overall balance of payment booked a $700 million surplus for the period as capital inflows were higher than the current-account deficit.

S&P Global Ratings upgraded Indonesia to investment level in May.

August 11, 2017 06:55 ET (10:55 GMT)