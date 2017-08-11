On Our Radar

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Friday, August 11 2017

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 1,256,042 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Aug-17 13,670 13,670 13,670 13,670 12,780 890 2 48

Sep-17 13,195 13,280 12,710 12,935 13,190 -255 74,862 114,788

Oct-17 13,420 13,425 12,860 13,125 13,335 -210 420 590

Nov-17 13,465 13,550 12,955 13,185 13,455 -270 22,656 33,272

Jan-18 16,435 16,630 15,615 16,100 16,495 -395 1,120,384 347,966

Mar-18 16,225 16,225 15,925 16,010 16,605 -595 40 140

Apr-18 16,170 16,170 15,955 16,035 16,670 -635 14 58

May-18 16,660 16,860 15,860 16,330 16,745 -415 37,634 41,810

Jun-18 16,260 16,260 16,000 16,080 16,765 -685 20 60

Jul-18 16,905 17,010 16,320 16,805 17,010 -205 10 30

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

August 11, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)