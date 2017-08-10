WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for Aug 10

NORTH KOREA AND TRUMP LEAVE BEIJING WITH FEW OPTIONS

China sees a war of words between the U.S. and North Korea as frustrating its efforts to reduce tensions on the Korean Peninsula, leaving it with few palatable options.

IN CHINA, SURVEILLANCE FEEDS BECOME REALITY TV

China's 730 million internet users may be blocked from watching YouTube, but they can binge on real-time video streams of yoga studios, alpaca ranches and thousands of other scenes captured by surveillance cameras.

DETAILS EMERGE ON SUSPECT IN PARIS HIT-AND-RUN

The man suspected of deliberately ramming a car into a group of soldiers in a Paris suburb, injuring six, is an Algerian national in his mid-thirties, officials said.

ITALY SEES SIGNS OF MIGRANT TIDE TURNING

A sharp drop in the number of seaborne migrants arriving in Italy in the past month is raising hopes that the country-and Europe-may have turned the corner in its four-year migration crisis.

OPPOSITION LEADER CLAIMS FRAUD IN KENYA ELECTION

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga said a hacking attack had caused widespread vote fraud in the country's general election, as preliminary vote counts showed President Uhuru Kenyatta marching to victory for a second four-year term.

MEXICO'S RULING PARTY OPENS DOOR TO OUTSIDER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE

Mexico's Institutional Revolutionary Party decided to allow nonmembers to contend for the party's nomination, opening the door for Finance Minister José Antonio Meade to be its candidate.

SUPPORTERS RALLY AROUND NETANYAHU AMID POLICE PROBES

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed a rare public rally as police corruption probes pose a growing threat to the Israeli leader's 30-year political career.

FRANKLIN DOWNGRADED AFTER MAKING MEXICO LANDFALL

Hurricane Franklin was downgraded Thursday to a tropical storm as it moved across central Mexico after causing some damage but no deaths in its passage through the states of Veracruz and Puebla.

