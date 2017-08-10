USDA Supply/Demand: U.S. Soybeans And Products- Aug 10

U.S. Soybeans and Products Supply and Use (Domestic Measure)
==============================================================================
Item 2016/2017 2017/2018
prev Aug 10 prev Aug 10
==============================================================================
SOYBEANS Million acres
Area
Planted 83.4 83.4 89.5 * 89.5
Harvested 82.7 82.7 88.7 * 88.7
Bushels
Yield per harvested
acre 52.1 52.1 48.0 * 49.4
Million bushels
Beginning stocks 197 197 410 370
Production 4,307 4,307 4,260 4,381
Imports 25 25 25 25
Supply, total 4,528 4,528 4,695 4,777
Crushings 1,900 1,890 1,950 1,940
Exports 2,100 2,150 2,150 2,225
Seed 104 104 101 101
Residual 14 14 34 35
Use, total 4,118 4,158 4,235 4,301
Ending stocks 410 370 460 475
Avg farm prc ($/bu) 9.50 9.50 8.40 - 10.40 8.45 - 10.15
Million pounds
SOYBEAN OIL
Beginning stocks 1,687 1,687 2,097 1,982
Production 22,060 21,945 22,620 22,505
Imports 350 350 325 325
Supply, total 24,097 23,982 25,042 24,812
Domestic Disappearance 19,600 19,600 20,450 20,450
Biodiesel 6,000 6,000 6,450 6,450
Food,Feed & Other
Industrial 13,600 13,600 14,000 14,000
Exports 2,400 2,400 2,300 2,300
Use, total 22,000 22,000 22,750 22,750
Ending stocks 2,097 1,982 2,292 2,062
Avg farm prc (c/lb) 32.00 32.50 30.00 - 34.00 31.00 - 35.00
Thousand short tons
SOYBEAN MEAL
Beginning stocks 264 264 300 325
Production 44,636 44,361 46,300 46,075
Imports 350 350 300 300
Supply, total 45,250 44,975 46,900 46,700
Domestic 33,050 33,050 34,200 34,200
Exports 11,900 11,600 12,400 12,200
Use, total 44,950 44,650 46,600 46,400
Ending stocks 300 325 300 300
Avg farm prc ($/s.t) 320.00 320.00 300.00 - 340.00 295.00 - 335.00
==============================================================================
