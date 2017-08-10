On Our Radar

USDA Supply/Demand: U.S. Soybeans And Products- Aug 10

U.S. Soybeans and Products Supply and Use (Domestic Measure)

==============================================================================

Item 2016/2017 2017/2018

prev Aug 10 prev Aug 10

==============================================================================

SOYBEANS Million acres

Area

Planted 83.4 83.4 89.5 * 89.5

Harvested 82.7 82.7 88.7 * 88.7

Bushels

Yield per harvested

acre 52.1 52.1 48.0 * 49.4

Million bushels

Beginning stocks 197 197 410 370

Production 4,307 4,307 4,260 4,381

Imports 25 25 25 25

Supply, total 4,528 4,528 4,695 4,777

Crushings 1,900 1,890 1,950 1,940

Exports 2,100 2,150 2,150 2,225

Seed 104 104 101 101

Residual 14 14 34 35

Use, total 4,118 4,158 4,235 4,301

Ending stocks 410 370 460 475

Avg farm prc ($/bu) 9.50 9.50 8.40 - 10.40 8.45 - 10.15

Million pounds

SOYBEAN OIL

Beginning stocks 1,687 1,687 2,097 1,982

Production 22,060 21,945 22,620 22,505

Imports 350 350 325 325

Supply, total 24,097 23,982 25,042 24,812

Domestic Disappearance 19,600 19,600 20,450 20,450

Biodiesel 6,000 6,000 6,450 6,450

Food,Feed & Other

Industrial 13,600 13,600 14,000 14,000

Exports 2,400 2,400 2,300 2,300

Use, total 22,000 22,000 22,750 22,750

Ending stocks 2,097 1,982 2,292 2,062

Avg farm prc (c/lb) 32.00 32.50 30.00 - 34.00 31.00 - 35.00

Thousand short tons

SOYBEAN MEAL

Beginning stocks 264 264 300 325

Production 44,636 44,361 46,300 46,075

Imports 350 350 300 300

Supply, total 45,250 44,975 46,900 46,700

Domestic 33,050 33,050 34,200 34,200

Exports 11,900 11,600 12,400 12,200

Use, total 44,950 44,650 46,600 46,400

Ending stocks 300 325 300 300

Avg farm prc ($/s.t) 320.00 320.00 300.00 - 340.00 295.00 - 335.00

==============================================================================

