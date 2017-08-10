USDA Supply/Demand: U.S. Feed Grain And Corn - Aug 10

U.S. Feed Grain and Corn Supply and Use
Continue Reading Below
============================================================================
Item 2016/2017 2017/2018
prev Aug 10 prev Aug 10
============================================================================
FEED GRAINS Million acres
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Area
Planted 106.6 106.6 101.8 * 101.8
Harvested 96.5 96.5 91.6 * 91.6
Yield per harvested Metric tons
acre 4.17 4.17 4.09 4.07
Million metric tons
Beginning stocks 48.1 48.1 64.7 64.7
Production 402.3 402.3 375.0 372.7
Imports 3.2 3.2 3.3 3.3
Supply, total 453.6 453.6 443.0 440.7
Feed and residual 143.5 143.5 142.9 142.3
Food, seed & industrial 183.0 183.0 184.8 184.8
Domestic, total 326.5 326.5 327.8 327.1
Exports 62.4 62.4 52.8 52.5
Use, total 388.9 388.9 380.6 379.6
Ending stocks, total 64.7 64.7 62.4 61.1
CORN
Area Million acres
Planted 94.0 94.0 90.9 * 90.9
Harvested 86.7 86.7 83.5 * 83.5
Yield per harvested Bushels
acre 174.6 174.6 170.7 * 169.5
Million bushels
Beginning stocks 1,737 1,737 2,370 2,370
Production 15,148 15,148 14,255 14,153
Imports 55 55 50 50
Supply, total 16,940 16,940 16,675 16,573
Feed and residual 5,425 5,425 5,475 5,450
Food, seed & industrial 6,920 6,920 7,000 7,000
Ethanol for fuel 5,450 5,450 5,500 5,500
Domestic, total 12,345 12,345 12,475 12,450
Exports 2,225 2,225 1,875 1,850
Use, total 14,570 14,570 14,350 14,300
Ending stocks, total 2,370 2,370 2,325 2,273
Avg. farm prc ($/bu) 3.25 - 3.45 3.30 - 3.40 2.90 - 3.70 2.90 - 3.70
============================================================================
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
August 10, 2017 12:15 ET (16:15 GMT)