USDA Supply/Demand: U.S. Feed Grain And Corn - Aug 10

U.S. Feed Grain and Corn Supply and Use

============================================================================

Item 2016/2017 2017/2018

prev Aug 10 prev Aug 10

============================================================================

FEED GRAINS Million acres

Area

Planted 106.6 106.6 101.8 * 101.8

Harvested 96.5 96.5 91.6 * 91.6

Yield per harvested Metric tons

acre 4.17 4.17 4.09 4.07

Million metric tons

Beginning stocks 48.1 48.1 64.7 64.7

Production 402.3 402.3 375.0 372.7

Imports 3.2 3.2 3.3 3.3

Supply, total 453.6 453.6 443.0 440.7

Feed and residual 143.5 143.5 142.9 142.3

Food, seed & industrial 183.0 183.0 184.8 184.8

Domestic, total 326.5 326.5 327.8 327.1

Exports 62.4 62.4 52.8 52.5

Use, total 388.9 388.9 380.6 379.6

Ending stocks, total 64.7 64.7 62.4 61.1

CORN

Area Million acres

Planted 94.0 94.0 90.9 * 90.9

Harvested 86.7 86.7 83.5 * 83.5

Yield per harvested Bushels

acre 174.6 174.6 170.7 * 169.5

Million bushels

Beginning stocks 1,737 1,737 2,370 2,370

Production 15,148 15,148 14,255 14,153

Imports 55 55 50 50

Supply, total 16,940 16,940 16,675 16,573

Feed and residual 5,425 5,425 5,475 5,450

Food, seed & industrial 6,920 6,920 7,000 7,000

Ethanol for fuel 5,450 5,450 5,500 5,500

Domestic, total 12,345 12,345 12,475 12,450

Exports 2,225 2,225 1,875 1,850

Use, total 14,570 14,570 14,350 14,300

Ending stocks, total 2,370 2,370 2,325 2,273

Avg. farm prc ($/bu) 3.25 - 3.45 3.30 - 3.40 2.90 - 3.70 2.90 - 3.70

============================================================================

