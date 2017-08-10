On Our Radar

USDA Crop Production: U.S. Winter Wheat-Aug 10

Winter Wheat: Area Harvested, Yield, and Production, by State

and United States, 2016 and Forecasted Aug 1, 2017

==============================================================================

Area Harvested Yield Production

State =======================================================================

2016 2017 2016 Jul 1 2017 2016 Jul 1 2017

==============================================================================

1,000 Acres ==- Bushels ==- ==== 1,000 Bushels ====

AR 115 130 54.0 55.0 55.0 6,210 7,150 7,150

CA 170 175 78.0 65.0 65.0 13,260 11,375 11,375

CO 2,190 2,000 48.0 42.0 44.0 105,120 84,000 88,000

ID 710 680 94.0 86.0 86.0 66,740 58,480 58,480

IL 470 490 74.0 75.0 74.0 34,780 36,750 36,260

IN 280 260 81.0 76.0 78.0 22,680 19,760 20,280

KS 8,200 6,900 57.0 47.0 47.0 467,400 324,300 324,300

KY 400 340 80.0 77.0 75.0 32,000 26,180 25,500

MD 260 240 64.0 72.0 71.0 16,640 17,280 17,040

MI 570 430 89.0 84.0 80.0 50,730 36,120 34,400

MS 50 40 48.0 63.0 63.0 2,400 2,520 2,520

MO 570 510 70.0 68.0 67.0 39,900 34,680 34,170

MT 2,150 1,720 49.0 44.0 44.0 105,350 75,680 75,680

NE 1,310 1,000 54.0 46.0 46.0 70,740 46,000 46,000

NC 355 410 41.0 53.0 57.0 14,555 21,730 23,370

ND 120 40 48.0 38.0 38.0 5,760 1,520 1,520

OH 560 420 80.0 75.0 77.0 44,800 31,500 32,340

OK 3,500 2,750 39.0 33.0 33.0 136,500 90,750 90,750

OR 710 710 50.0 61.0 63.0 35,500 43,310 44,730

SD 1,100 650 58.0 43.0 38.0 63,800 27,950 24,700

TN 335 285 73.0 72.0 72.0 24,455 20,520 20,520

TX 2,800 2,500 32.0 28.0 28.0 89,600 70,000 70,000

VA 175 130 53.0 62.0 66.0 9,275 8,060 8,580

WA 1,670 1,660 78.0 67.0 71.0 130,260 111,220 117,860

WI 250 190 79.0 77.0 75.0 19,750 14,630 14,250

Other 1/

Sts 1,202 1,100 52.7 52.6 52.1 63,327 57,898 57,358

U.S. 30,222 25,760 55.3 49.7 50.0 1,671,532 1,279,363 1,287,133

=============================================================================

1/ Other States include Alabama, Arizona, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa,

Louisiana, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania,

South Carolina, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming. Individual State level

estimates will be published in the "Small Grains 2017 Summary."

