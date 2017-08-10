USDA Crop Production: U.S. Winter Wheat-Aug 10

Winter Wheat: Area Harvested, Yield, and Production, by State
and United States, 2016 and Forecasted Aug 1, 2017
==============================================================================
Area Harvested Yield Production
State =======================================================================
2016 2017 2016 Jul 1 2017 2016 Jul 1 2017
==============================================================================
1,000 Acres ==- Bushels ==- ==== 1,000 Bushels ====
AR 115 130 54.0 55.0 55.0 6,210 7,150 7,150
CA 170 175 78.0 65.0 65.0 13,260 11,375 11,375
CO 2,190 2,000 48.0 42.0 44.0 105,120 84,000 88,000
ID 710 680 94.0 86.0 86.0 66,740 58,480 58,480
IL 470 490 74.0 75.0 74.0 34,780 36,750 36,260
IN 280 260 81.0 76.0 78.0 22,680 19,760 20,280
KS 8,200 6,900 57.0 47.0 47.0 467,400 324,300 324,300
KY 400 340 80.0 77.0 75.0 32,000 26,180 25,500
MD 260 240 64.0 72.0 71.0 16,640 17,280 17,040
MI 570 430 89.0 84.0 80.0 50,730 36,120 34,400
MS 50 40 48.0 63.0 63.0 2,400 2,520 2,520
MO 570 510 70.0 68.0 67.0 39,900 34,680 34,170
MT 2,150 1,720 49.0 44.0 44.0 105,350 75,680 75,680
NE 1,310 1,000 54.0 46.0 46.0 70,740 46,000 46,000
NC 355 410 41.0 53.0 57.0 14,555 21,730 23,370
ND 120 40 48.0 38.0 38.0 5,760 1,520 1,520
OH 560 420 80.0 75.0 77.0 44,800 31,500 32,340
OK 3,500 2,750 39.0 33.0 33.0 136,500 90,750 90,750
OR 710 710 50.0 61.0 63.0 35,500 43,310 44,730
SD 1,100 650 58.0 43.0 38.0 63,800 27,950 24,700
TN 335 285 73.0 72.0 72.0 24,455 20,520 20,520
TX 2,800 2,500 32.0 28.0 28.0 89,600 70,000 70,000
VA 175 130 53.0 62.0 66.0 9,275 8,060 8,580
WA 1,670 1,660 78.0 67.0 71.0 130,260 111,220 117,860
WI 250 190 79.0 77.0 75.0 19,750 14,630 14,250
Other 1/
Sts 1,202 1,100 52.7 52.6 52.1 63,327 57,898 57,358
U.S. 30,222 25,760 55.3 49.7 50.0 1,671,532 1,279,363 1,287,133
=============================================================================
1/ Other States include Alabama, Arizona, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa,
Louisiana, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania,
South Carolina, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming. Individual State level
estimates will be published in the "Small Grains 2017 Summary."
