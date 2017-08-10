On Our Radar

USDA Crop Production: U.S. Soybeans-Aug 10

USDA Crop Production: U.S. Soybeans-Aug 10

Soybeans for Beans: Area Harvested, Yield, and Production by State

and United States, 2016 and Forecasted August 1, 2017

================================================================================

Area Harvested Yield Production

=========================================================================

2016 2017 2016 2017 2016 2017

================================================================================

== 1,000 Acres == == Bushels == ===== 1,000 Bushels =====

AL 410 440 32.0 44.0 13,120 19,360

AR 3,100 3,500 47.0 49.0 145,700 171,500

DE 163 158 41.5 50.0 6,765 7,900

GA 240 170 30.0 44.0 7,200 7,480

IL 10,050 10,340 59.0 58.0 592,950 599,720

IN 5,640 5,890 57.5 55.0 324,300 323,950

IA 9,450 9,950 60.5 56.0 571,725 557,200

KS 4,010 4,700 48.0 41.0 192,480 192,700

KY 1,780 1,890 50.0 52.0 89,000 98,280

LA 1,190 1,260 48.5 53.0 57,715 66,780

MD 515 515 41.5 46.0 21,373 23,690

MI 2,060 2,290 50.5 49.0 104,030 112,210

MN 7,500 8,150 52.5 49.0 393,750 399,350

MS 2,020 2,220 48.0 52.0 96,960 115,440

MO 5,540 5,900 49.0 49.0 271,460 289,100

NE 5,150 5,650 61.0 58.0 314,150 327,700

NJ 98 103 36.0 40.0 3,528 4,120

NY 320 315 41.0 47.0 13,120 14,805

NC 1,660 1,670 35.0 38.0 58,100 63,460

ND 6,000 7,150 41.5 33.0 249,000 235,950

OH 4,840 4,990 54.5 53.0 263,780 264,470

OK 470 530 29.0 27.0 13,630 14,310

PA 575 575 44.0 51.0 25,300 29,325

SC 405 370 31.0 36.0 12,555 13,320

SD 5,170 5,360 49.5 41.0 255,915 219,760

TN 1,630 1,720 45.0 45.0 73,350 77,400

TX 145 150 31.0 35.0 4,495 5,250

VA 600 590 36.0 37.0 21,600 21,830

WI 1,950 2,140 55.0 48.0 107,250 102,720

Other 1/ 55 45 43.1 43.8 2,370 1,973

Sts

U.S. 82,736 88,731 52.1 49.4 4,306,671 4,381,053

================================================================================

1/ Other States include Florida and West Virginia. Individual State level

estimates will be published in the "Crop Production 2017 Summary."

