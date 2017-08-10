USDA Crop Production: U.S. Soybeans-Aug 10

Soybeans for Beans: Area Harvested, Yield, and Production by State
and United States, 2016 and Forecasted August 1, 2017
================================================================================
Area Harvested Yield Production
=========================================================================
2016 2017 2016 2017 2016 2017
================================================================================
== 1,000 Acres == == Bushels == ===== 1,000 Bushels =====
AL 410 440 32.0 44.0 13,120 19,360
AR 3,100 3,500 47.0 49.0 145,700 171,500
DE 163 158 41.5 50.0 6,765 7,900
GA 240 170 30.0 44.0 7,200 7,480
IL 10,050 10,340 59.0 58.0 592,950 599,720
IN 5,640 5,890 57.5 55.0 324,300 323,950
IA 9,450 9,950 60.5 56.0 571,725 557,200
KS 4,010 4,700 48.0 41.0 192,480 192,700
KY 1,780 1,890 50.0 52.0 89,000 98,280
LA 1,190 1,260 48.5 53.0 57,715 66,780
MD 515 515 41.5 46.0 21,373 23,690
MI 2,060 2,290 50.5 49.0 104,030 112,210
MN 7,500 8,150 52.5 49.0 393,750 399,350
MS 2,020 2,220 48.0 52.0 96,960 115,440
MO 5,540 5,900 49.0 49.0 271,460 289,100
NE 5,150 5,650 61.0 58.0 314,150 327,700
NJ 98 103 36.0 40.0 3,528 4,120
NY 320 315 41.0 47.0 13,120 14,805
NC 1,660 1,670 35.0 38.0 58,100 63,460
ND 6,000 7,150 41.5 33.0 249,000 235,950
OH 4,840 4,990 54.5 53.0 263,780 264,470
OK 470 530 29.0 27.0 13,630 14,310
PA 575 575 44.0 51.0 25,300 29,325
SC 405 370 31.0 36.0 12,555 13,320
SD 5,170 5,360 49.5 41.0 255,915 219,760
TN 1,630 1,720 45.0 45.0 73,350 77,400
TX 145 150 31.0 35.0 4,495 5,250
VA 600 590 36.0 37.0 21,600 21,830
WI 1,950 2,140 55.0 48.0 107,250 102,720
Other 1/ 55 45 43.1 43.8 2,370 1,973
Sts
U.S. 82,736 88,731 52.1 49.4 4,306,671 4,381,053
================================================================================
1/ Other States include Florida and West Virginia. Individual State level
estimates will be published in the "Crop Production 2017 Summary."
