USDA Crop Production: U.S. Corn-Aug 10

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Corn for Grain: Area Harvested, Yield, and Production by State

and United States, 2016 and Forecasted August 1, 2017

=============================================================================

Area Harvested Yield Production

State ======================================================================

2016 2017 2016 2017 2016 2017

=============================================================================

===1,000 Acres=== ===Bushels=== ===1,000 Bushels===

AL 315 235 120.0 165.0 37,800 38,775

AR 745 665 171.0 182.0 127,395 121,030

CA 100 100 185.0 162.0 18,500 16,200

CO 1,170 1,220 137.0 145.0 160,290 176,900

DE 164 180 170.0 190.0 27,880 34,200

GA 340 320 165.0 178.0 56,100 56,960

IL 11,450 10,950 197.0 188.0 2,255,650 2,058,600

IN 5,470 5,370 173.0 173.0 946,310 929,010

IA 13,500 13,100 203.0 188.0 2,740,500 2,462,800

KS 4,920 5,000 142.0 133.0 698,640 665,000

KY 1,400 1,260 159.0 171.0 222,600 215,460

LA 550 460 165.0 192.0 90,750 88,320

MD 400 450 152.0 160.0 60,800 72,000

MI 2,040 2,120 157.0 170.0 320,280 360,400

MN 8,000 7,550 193.0 183.0 1,544,000 1,381,650

MS 720 540 166.0 185.0 119,520 99,900

MO 3,500 3,100 163.0 162.0 570,500 502,200

NE 9,550 9,500 178.0 183.0 1,699,900 1,738,500

NY 570 550 129.0 150.0 73,530 82,500

NC 940 820 129.0 140.0 121,260 114,800

ND 3,270 3,450 158.0 121.0 516,660 417,450

OH 3,300 3,230 159.0 171.0 524,700 552,330

OK 350 330 121.0 115.0 42,350 37,950

PA 950 1,000 129.0 160.0 122,550 160,000

SC 350 315 127.0 137.0 44,450 43,155

SD 5,130 4,800 161.0 140.0 825,930 672,000

TN 830 780 151.0 166.0 125,330 129,480

TX 2,550 2,100 127.0 132.0 323,850 277,200

VA 340 330 148.0 140.0 50,320 46,200

WA 85 85 235.0 220.0 19,975 18,700

WI 3,220 3,050 178.0 162.0 573,160 494,100

Other 1/

Sts 429 446 157.9 159.6 67,758 71,196

U.S. 86,748 83,496 174.6 169.5 15,148,038 14,152,966

==============================================================================

1/ Other States include Arizona, Florida, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico,

Oregon, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming. Individual State level estimates

will be published in the "Crop Production 2017 Summary."

August 10, 2017 12:15 ET (16:15 GMT)