USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Aug 10

GX_GR110
Springfield, IL Thu, Aug 10, 2017 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News
Chicago Terminal Grain Report
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators,
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today.
Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change
SRW Wheat 4.1550-4.3050 30 Days DN 14-DN 19 -25U to -10U UP 5-UNCH
Soybeans 9.1225-9.2025 Spot DN 33 -28X to -20X UNCH
Soybeans 9.1225-9.2025 15-30 Days DN 33 -28X to -20X UNCH
Terminal Elevator Bids
Corn 3.2225-3.3725 Spot DN 15 -35U to -20U UNCH
Corn 3.2225-3.3725 15-30 Days DN 15 -35U to -20U UNCH
Processor Bids
Corn 3.3725-3.4225 Spot DN 15 -20U to -15U UNCH
Corn 3.3725-3.4225 15-30 Days DN 15 -20U to -15U UNCH
Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April,
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December
Monthly Prices for: July 2017
SRW Wheat 4.9603
Processor Corn (Spot) 3.6953
Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.5448
Soybeans (Spot) 9.6775
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL
David Humphreys 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov
In state only toll free 888-458-4787
www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt
www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage
1412C dh
