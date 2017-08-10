Telecoms Stocks Slip After Weak Inflation - Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as a weak inflation report spurred a rotation into defensive, dividend-paying areas of the market. "After struggling for years, the Latin American Telecom industry is approaching an inflection point where it will benefit from (a) growing pricing power, (b) abating competitive and regulatory headwinds, (c) improved telco affordability and (d) pent-up internet demand," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a research note. America Movil, the Mexican cell-phone carrier associated with Carlos "Slim" Helu, should benefit from "better fundamentals that are boosting data consumption, postpaid client growth, and profits."
August 10, 2017 17:00 ET (21:00 GMT)