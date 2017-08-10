U.S. Stocks Slip as North Korea Tensions Persist

Stocks slid for a third straight day, as disappointing earnings and rising tensions between Washington and Pyongyang diminished investors' appetite for risk.

WSJ Survey: Most Economists Expect Next Fed Rate Increase in December

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal this month see the Federal Reserve raising interest rates once more in 2017 and three times in 2018, a view that matches the Fed's own projections.

Fed's Dudley Sees Continued Growth in U.S. Labor Market

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley said he sees continued moderate growth in the U.S. labor market, but also pointed to problem areas such as sluggish wage growth.

U.S. Jobless Claims Inched Up Last Week

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits last week rose slightly but remained at historically low levels, a sign of continued strength in the U.S. economy.

OPEC Says Crude Output Rose in July

OPEC's crude-oil production rose further in July, in the latest sign the cartel's efforts to reduce output and drain a global supply glut are falling short.

U.S. Producer Prices Unexpectedly Fall

A gauge of U.S. business prices fell in July, another signal pointing to muted broader inflation pressure. The producer-price index decreased by 0.1% last month, the Labor Department said, contrary to analysts' expectations of a 0.2% rise. Core prices also fell by 0.1%.

Oil Pulls Back After Topping $50 a Barrel

Oil futures wavered between slight gains and losses Thursday, pulling back after topping $50 a barrel as investors weighed evidence that the world stock overhang is finally falling against rising OPEC production.

SoHo is Getting Pounded by the Retail Storm

The retail slump plaguing brick-and-mortar stores across the country has spread to New York City hotspot SoHo.

Economists Split Over Drivers of Recent Low Inflation

About half of respondents to a WSJ survey agree with Fed leader Janet Yellen that recent weak inflation should prove temporary, but others say longer-lasting issues could be at play.

U.K. Industrial Production Rises on Steady North Sea Oil Output

U.K. industrial production grew unexpectedly in June, data showed, as North Sea oil fields continued to pump instead of going into their usual summer maintenance.

