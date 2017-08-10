WSJ Survey: Most Economists Expect Next Fed Rate Increase in December

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal this month see the Federal Reserve raising interest rates once more in 2017 and three times in 2018, a view that matches the Fed's own projections.

Fed's Dudley Sees Continued Growth in U.S. Labor Market

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley said he sees continued moderate growth in the U.S. labor market, but also pointed to problem areas such as sluggish wage growth.

Risks of Fiscal Mishap Rise as Deadlines Loom, Economists Say

Economists in The Wall Street Journal's monthly survey forecast greater risks of a government shutdown and payroll or Social Security delays, as debt-ceiling and fiscal-year deadlines draw near.

U.S. Stocks Slip as North Korea Tensions Persist

Stocks slid for a third straight day, as disappointing earnings and rising tensions between Washington and Pyongyang diminished investors' appetite for risk.

U.S. Jobless Claims Inched Up Last Week

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits last week rose slightly but remained at historically low levels, a sign of continued strength in the U.S. economy.

OPEC Says Crude Output Rose in July

OPEC's crude-oil production rose further in July, in the latest sign the cartel's efforts to reduce output and drain a global supply glut are falling short.

Oil Hits 11-Week High on U.S. Stock Draws

Oil futures rose, building on overnight gains, after declines in U.S. crude inventories added to evidence that the world stock overhang is finally falling.

Economists Split Over Drivers of Recent Low Inflation

About half of respondents to a WSJ survey agree with Fed leader Janet Yellen that recent weak inflation should prove temporary, but others say longer-lasting issues could be at play.

U.K. Industrial Production Rises on Steady North Sea Oil Output

U.K. industrial production grew unexpectedly in June, data showed, as North Sea oil fields continued to pump instead of going into their usual summer maintenance.

Zambia's Central Bank Cuts Interest Rate Again

Zambia's Central Bank cut its key lending rate by 1.5 percentage points to 11%, the third rate cut in a row, citing slowing inflation and weak economic growth.

August 10, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)