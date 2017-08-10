U.S. Jobless Claims Inched Up Last Week

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits last week rose slightly but remained at historically low levels, a sign of continued strength in the U.S. economy.

OPEC Says Crude Output Rose in July

OPEC's crude-oil production rose further in July, in the latest sign the cartel's efforts to reduce output and drain a global supply glut are falling short.

Oil Hits 11-Week High on U.S. Stock Draws

Oil futures rose, building on overnight gains, after declines in U.S. crude inventories added to evidence that the world stock overhang is finally falling.

Global Shares Slip as North Korea Tensions Persist

Global markets fell in low-volume trade amid ongoing tensions between the U.S. and North Korea.

WSJ's Daily Shot: For the First Time in Decades, Doctors Are Not Raising Their Fees

U.K. Industrial Production Rises on Steady North Sea Oil Output

U.K. industrial production grew unexpectedly in June, data showed, as North Sea oil fields continued to pump instead of going into their usual summer maintenance.

Evans Says Fed Should Be 'Very Careful' With Rate Increases

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said the U.S. central bank could hold off on raising rates at its September policy meeting and instead begin winding down its $4.5 trillion balance sheet.

A Reason to Cheer at OPEC

Crude stockpiles are down, yes, but what may really please oil exporters is the oil futures curve.

Labor Department Seeks 18-Month Delay in Fiduciary Rule

The Labor Department is proposing an 18-month delay in the fiduciary rule's compliance deadline, according to a court document.

Has Permian Peaked? Wall Street Worries About Its Sure Thing

Investors are getting nervous about the Permian. The problem? Too much natural gas.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 10, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)