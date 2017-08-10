OPEC Says Crude Output Rose in July
OPEC's crude-oil production rose further in July, in the latest sign the cartel's efforts to reduce output and drain a global supply glut are falling short.
Oil Hits 11-Week High on U.S. Stock Draws
Oil futures rose, building on overnight gains, after declines in U.S. crude inventories added to evidence that the world stock overhang is finally falling.
Global Shares Slip as North Korea Tensions Persist
Global markets fell in low-volume trade amid ongoing tensions between the U.S. and North Korea.
U.S. Can't Get Breakout Economic Growth With Productivity This Low
U.S. worker productivity picked up modestly in the second quarter but showed little sign of breaking out of the sluggish trend that has prevailed for more than a decade, holding back economic growth and living standards.
Evans Says Fed Should Be 'Very Careful' With Rate Increases
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said the U.S. central bank could hold off on raising rates at its September policy meeting and instead begin winding down its $4.5 trillion balance sheet.
Oil Gains on Mixed Inventory Data
Oil prices gained on Wednesday after data showed the amount of oil in storage fell by more than analysts and traders had expected.
A Reason to Cheer at OPEC
Crude stockpiles are down, yes, but what may really please oil exporters is the oil futures curve.
Labor Department Seeks 18-Month Delay in Fiduciary Rule
The Labor Department is proposing an 18-month delay in the fiduciary rule's compliance deadline, according to a court document.
Has Permian Peaked? Wall Street Worries About Its Sure Thing
Investors are getting nervous about the Permian. The problem? Too much natural gas.
Aug. 9, 2007: The Day the Mortgage Crisis Went Global
Ten years ago the first glimpses of the global financial crisis came into view. That day didn't expose just the disarray of the global financial industry. It also illuminated behavioral patterns that helped accentuate the crisis.
August 10, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)